    1

    REVEALED: Trump’s Kids Took Out $22M in Home Loans Over the Past Few Years

    Chaya Tong

    Ivanka Trump leaves court.

    David Delgado / Getty Images

    Donald Trump’s children—Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump—reportedly took out over $22 million in loans over the past few years to pay for luxury real estate acquisitions in Florida, The Daily Mail revealed Sunday. Ivanka and Jared Kushner allegedly took out the highest loan, borrowing $15 million for their $24 million property in Miami Beach’s “billionare bunker.” The couple bought a 1.3-acre expanse which was renovated and completed last month. Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida, while taking out a $4.8 million mortgage. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, bought a $3.2 million estate in the same area the same year as Ivanka and Don Jr. with a $2.4 million mortgage from Valley National Bank.

