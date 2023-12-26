Trump’s Christmas Message: ‘ROT IN HELL’

Donald Trump kept his tradition of inspiring Christmas messages alive on Monday with a lengthy rant calling out “Crooked Joe Biden,” “Deranged Jack Smith,” and those who are “looking to destroy our once great USA.”

“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL,” Trump said Monday afternoon. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Trump’s latest missive—a 113-word post on Truth Social—built on his Christmas Eve message, which went after Special Counsel Jack Smith for “COMING AFTER ME.”

But Trump’s Christmas message may have been even more unhinged:

The Truth Social screed, reading like a bad Latin translation, referenced Smith beefing up his legal team with the recent addition of Michael Dreeben, who has argued before the Supreme Court more than 100 times. After three decades at the DOJ, Dreeben went into private practice with the law firm O’Melveny & Myers in 2020. But he’s now listed as the “counsel of record” for Smith’s election interference case against Trump in D.C.

Trump also took aim at a Christmas list of familiar targets, like taxes, the “Woke Military,” and “INFLATION,” which is significantly down. (A key inflation measure—Personal Consumption Expenditures—is down to 1.9% over the last six months, which is actually below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.)

Trump also name-checked “Russia/Ukraine,” where the former president apparently plans to “solve” the war by not approving any additional military aid for Ukraine and actually pressuring Ukraine to “make a deal,” which would apparently entail Ukraine handing over some territory to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite Trump’s continued messages of personal grievance, he maintains a commanding lead in the GOP presidential primary and is leading against a head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden in a number of key states.

Meanwhile, Biden took a more traditional route in his Christmas messaging.

“Today, may the light from the first Christmas illuminate your homes, warm your hearts, and kindle your hopes for the year to come,” Biden tweeted from his presidential account. “From the Biden family, we wish you and your family a peaceful and healthy holiday.”

Biden’s Twitter account also noted that he and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, also spent time on Monday talking with military members and wishing them a Merry Christmas.