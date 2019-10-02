Trump’s ‘Civil War’ Tweet Didn’t Come From Nowhere—in Fact, It Came From Here

We’re used to incendiary tweets from President Trump, but his retweet over the weekend of an ominous warning about a “Civil War-like fracture” if he were removed from office is of a whole new magnitude, and scary as hell. Will he ever willingly leave the White House?

Trump’s retweet may have seemed to casual observers to have come out of nowhere. But it didn’t. Right-wing sites have been full of chatter about civil war and a coming race war for some time, and Trump’s rhetoric is pouring gasoline on an already-lit fire.

The Baptist preacher whose “civil war” quote Trump tweeted is Robert Jeffress, pastor of a Dallas megachurch, who is a regular guest of the president, both at Trump rallies and in the White House as one of Trump’s advisers on matters related to evangelicals. During the 2016 campaign, Jeffress served on Trump’s “Evangelical Advisory Board.”