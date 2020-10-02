Trump’s Closest Aides Feared He Was Falling Sick on Wednesday, Says Report
UNDER THE WEATHER
A lot of questions are still to be answered about President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test—including whether he and his wife Melania are displaying any symptoms of the disease. But, according to a report from Bloomberg News, some of Trump’s closest confidantes started fearing for his health as early as Wednesday. The report states that some Trump aides noticed he appeared to feel poorly that day and noted how exhausted he seemed—but they dismissed it as extreme fatigue from a relentless campaign schedule and Tuesday night’s debate. Further to that, The New York Times reported that Trump has be displaying mild cold-like symptoms. Official accounts have not confirmed whether or not Trump is feeling ill—the president’s physician, Sean Conley, only said that Trump and Melania “are both well at this time.”