Trump’s Company Wipes His Name From New York City Skating Rinks
A pair of ice rinks in New York City's Central Park, which have been run by the Trump Organization since the 1980s, have quietly removed Trump's name from their branding for this year's festive season. The Washington Post reports that it's the first time since Trump took office that his own businesses appear to be downplaying their connection to him. “It’s a complete rebranding,” said Geoffrey Croft, of the watchdog group NYC Park Advocates. “They’ve taken [the name] off everything. Off the uniforms, everything.” The name has been removed from boards around each rink where big red “TRUMP” signs surrounded skaters in previous years, and a white tarp is being used to hide the Trump name at the desk where visitors rent skates. One employee told the Post the change was made because the Trump branding was driving customers away, saying: “I do believe that’s the answer. It was hurting business ... A lot of the schools, you know, liberal private schools up here, come to parties up here.”