Trump’s Complained Jews ‘Are Only in It for Themselves’ and ‘Stick Together’: Report
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
President Trump has said Jews “are only on it for themselves” and “stick together” after getting off the phone with Jewish lawmakers, according to a new Washington Post report detailing Trump’s long record of racist comments and other forms of bigotry. The president has also claimed that Black people “have mainly themselves to blame in their struggle for equality,” the Post reports, and once said he couldn’t understand why his wife, Melania, would want to travel to Africa. But in public and while conversing with senior aides, Trump has insisted he’s not racist. “He would say, ‘No one loves Black people more than me,’” a former senior official told the Post, who said if the president truly felt that way he “wouldn’t need to say it.” The story, based on interviews with over two dozen current and former members of the Trump administration also reports that none of them agreed with Trump’s self-appraisals on race. However, they rationalize his behavior by arguing Trump only exploits divisions to energize his base. “Woodrow Wilson was outwardly a white supremacist,” one former official said. “I don’t think Trump is as bad as Wilson. But he might be.”