Trump’s Conceal Carry License Suspended in NYC
HAND IT OVER
Donald Trump had his New York City concealed carry license quietly suspended last year, according to a new report from CNN—and following his felony conviction last week, the NYPD is preparing to revoke it entirely. At the time of his indictment, Trump turned over two of the three pistols he owned to the NYPD. The third was “was lawfully moved to Florida,” an NYPD official told CNN. Now that the former president is a convicted felon, however, he could be in violation of federal law if he is still in possession of his third gun. An NYPD spokesperson told CNN that Trump could request a hearing to challenge the revocation order. The former President reportedly had a concealed carry license for over a decade prior to its revocation in March 2023.