Trump’s Convention Chaos Leaves Small Biz Owners Seething

Donald Trump’s decision to largely cancel the original RNC convention in Charlotte keeps disappointing Larry Farber.

Before the president torpedoed the long-planned event, Farber, the owner of Middle C Jazz, envisioned a much-needed economic stimulus for the area’s businesses, including his own, which was slated to be an official convention venue location. Any chance of that happening fell apart when Trump vengefully moved the festivities and quickly settled on Jacksonville after feuding with North Carolina’s Democratic governor because he refused to guarantee a “full convention.”

But instead of finding a better fate in Florida, Trump caved to the reality of the pandemic and canceled his Jacksonville plans, leaving two different cities to face the fallout. For Farber, it was a painful reminder of the opportunity missed.