WHO Expert: Trump’s Coronavirus Briefing Was Totally Incoherent
It was supposed to be decisive show of leadership to soothe anxiety in the face of a potential pandemic—but health experts have just been left confused by President Trump’s coronavirus briefing. Trump downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak Wednesday, saying the risk to Americans is still “very low” and that people can relax because Vice President Mike Pence has been put in charge of the administration's response to the virus. Speaking to MSNBC after the briefing, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, special advisor to the director general of the World Health Organization, said he didn’t really understand what Trump was going on about. “I found most of what he said a little incoherent,” said Emanuel, who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration. “He’s a guy who admitted that he’s surprised that 25,000 to 69,000 people each year die of the flu. That just tells you how little he actually knows about public health and about the health of the American public because every doctor knows that... He just revealed how ignorant he is about the situation.”