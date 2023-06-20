Trump’s ‘Coup Memo’ Author Tries to Lean on CPA for Voter Fraud Claims
ROUGH START
John Eastman, the conservative attorney who wrote the “coup memo” that urged then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, to reject certifying Joe Biden’s win, started his disbarment hearing Tuesday for his role in inciting the Capitol riots. During the hearing, Eastman tried to call a man named Joseph Fried as an expert witness—Fried is a public accountant who wrote an eBook that questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s presidential win. California State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland saw right through the strange request. “I don't see how Mr. Fried is qualified to be an expert,” she told Eastman. State Bar attorney Duncan Carling agreed. “We don’t believe the opinion of a CPA...is relevant,” he said, adding that the accountant “never identified any instances of fraud” in the election. It was a rough start for Eastman, who is at risk of losing his law license in the state of California.