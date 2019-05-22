Trump’s ‘Cover-Up’ Tantrum Means Democrats Can Go in for the Kill

I remember when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi first said earlier this year that they’d like to do an infrastructure bill, a lot of my friends said: What? What are they thinking? Why do they want to give this guy any cover? And what if a bill passes? Then they’ll just be going along with making Trump look bipartisan!

I countered: I bet it’s far more likely that they know that Donald Trump will win a Mr. Universe contest sooner than an infrastructure deal will ever happen. Something will happen to blow it up. Either he won’t put the kind of money on the table they’ll have in mind—or he will, in which case Mitch McConnell will kill it.

In the meantime, there still are a lot of people out there who want to hear nicey-nicey talk about bipartisan cooperation, people who’ve been sleepwalking through the last three (or 10 or 27) years and still think such things are possible. Talking about working with the president makes these people happy.