Trump’s Crazed Green Slime Claims Trashed by New Leak

President Donald Trump’s wild claims about his Reflecting Pool disaster don’t hold up even under his own administration’s reports.

Several of the president’s claims are at odds with government reports, according to The New York Times.

The newspaper, citing government documents it obtained, found that Trump’s claims of vandalism to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are not corroborated by any substantial evidence.

The Times said the documents revealed that two National Park Service workers did indeed find two cuts within the foam lining the pool’s expansion joints, but that they were unrelated to the “American flag blue” paint coating that has been found floating up to the water’s surface.

National Guard members have begun to patrol the pool's perimeter as workers try to remove the algae. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

It also said the cuts were not connected to the pool’s algae bloom, which is the worst the Washington, D.C. landmark has seen in years.

The newspaper found that the documents mentioned two 171-foot-long blade cuts, but did not specify how they were made.

Witnesses have reported blue paint flakes rising to the surface of the newly renovated pool. Jack Gruber/Reuters

Additionally, the Times found that the White House was aware of the pool’s deteriorating conditions while insisting that the renovation project, which cost over $16 million, was a success.

On June 9, four days after the pool had been refilled, NPS workers found cuts in the foam, along with holes and cracks in parts of the pool, according to the Times.

Around a dozen people have been arrested or cited for "vandalizing" the pool, according to Trump, though no evidence of said vandalism has been provided by the government. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

A Park Police report filed on June 9, obtained by the Times, described the cuts as “razor blade slashes” along a 20-foot-long section of the pool foam.

Workers found that blue sealant flaps at the bottom of the pool had risen to the surface by June 16, and that some of the devices used to mitigate algal growth were not working as intended.

Meanwhile, on June 15, the president had been proudly telling reporters that he was “very good at building things and constructing things.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The Trump adminsitraiton has sent workers to try and vaccum up the algae from the pool. Trump has also put the Naitonal Guard on the premises to deter nefarious actors. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Trump has complained that “leftists” have vandalized the Reflecting Pool, claiming that people have dumped fertilizer in the water to promote algal growth and cut a “350-foot gash” into the basin.

“It was purposefully and criminally done, and somebody had to work very hard, probably in the dark of night,” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The president said that “six people have been arrested, and seven people have been cited” for the alleged vandalism of the pool.

At least one duckling has been found dead in the Reflecting Pool following its botched renovation. The Washington Post/Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Times said it reached out to the Interior Department and the White House for charging documents or citations for those arrested, but was only given access to the Park Police report. The report did not describe any damage to the pool’s sealant or the dumping of any fertilizer, according to the newspaper.