National Guard Given Trash Duty Because of Trump’s Own Cuts

National Guard troops that President Donald Trump ordered into Washington, D.C., have been spotted picking up trash after Trump slashed the federal workforce.

The troops, whom Trump deployed after declaring a “crime emergency” in the capital, were seen wearing yellow gloves and orange vests over their camouflage uniforms in Lafayette Park across from the White House on Tuesday, according to WTTG-TV.

Joint Task Force-D.C., which has been overseeing the Guard’s operations since Trump deployed the troops, said the service members have been tasked with helping on more than 40 “beautification projects” around the city, according to The Washington Post. Officials say the troops were also collecting trash in Lafayette Square, the Tidal Basin, and the National Mall.

Much of the work being carried out by the Guards would normally fall under the remit of the National Park Service, which, despite struggling for staff before the Trump administration, has suffered at the hands of Trump’s sweeping cuts to the federal workforce.

Troops in Lafeyette Park, across from the White House, collecting trash—the Guard members have been put to work on over 40 “beautification” projects around the city. WTTG/YouTube

One official with the Park Service said it once had 200 people working in the gardens in D.C.; now it has 20. “It’s everybody—the masons, the maintenance workers, the groundskeepers, the plumbers. Every shop is short,” they told the Post, which reported that the Guards are being used to pick up the slack.

The Park Service lost almost a quarter of its permanent staff during Trump’s second term, according to the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association.

While it’s not unusual for troops to be involved in the cleanup of major emergencies, such as civil unrest and natural disasters, their use as gardeners in the wake of a presidential directive has raised questions about whether it is an effective use of resources.

“I think it’s nice, as a D.C. resident,” one Guard member told the Post. “But there are different things we could be doing.” An official with the task force told the outlet that troops involved in the trash collecting won’t be armed, unlike those on other duties in D.C.—including traffic control.

Joint Task Force-D.C. said in a statement to the Daily Beast that the National Guard was playing “a variety of roles” as part of a plan to “Make D.C. safe and beautiful again,” which included providing law enforcement with a safe area in which to make arrests, as well as being visible with the aim of acting as a deterrent and take part in the “beatification process.”

The Daily Beast has contacted both the White House and the National Park Service for further comment.

Trump declared a “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C., despite crime data showing a 30-year low in offenses. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House claims that more than 1,000 arrests have been made during the crackdown in D.C., which has also involved federal law enforcement being sent out onto the streets. Local officials have protested the move, citing data showing that crime is at a 30-year low in the city.

Trump’s plans are also facing pushback in the D.C. federal courthouse. Grand jurors on three occasions this month have refused prosecutors’ push to indict one woman accused of assaulting an FBI agent, while a federal magistrate judge said another arrest in D.C. stemmed from the “most illegal search I’ve seen in my life,” according to the Post. The judge also said another arrest had lacked “basic human dignity.”

A National Guard member discarding a bottle near the National Mall. Tasks typically falling to the National Park Service are being picked up by the Guard after Trump slashed the federal workforce. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sean Parnell, spokesperson for the Pentagon, told the newspaper that the Defense Department “is incredibly proud of our D.C. National Guardsmen and their work to make D.C. Safe and Beautiful Again.”