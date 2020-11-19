Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Lara Eyeing U.S. Senate Run in North Carolina: NYT
TAR HEEL TURN
While one door to Washington closes for the Trump family, another might be opening soon—in North Carolina. According to The New York Times, the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is considering running for an open U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina in 2022. A native of the Tar Heel State, Lara Trump played an active role in her father-in-law’s unsuccessful re-election campaign this year, barnstorming with self-described Islamophobe and failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer and spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about voting. The seat is held by Republican Richard Burr. President Trump carried North Carolina by just over 70,000 votes this year, but it remains swingy at the federal level, as Gov. Roy Cooper—a Democrat—won re-election this year by a larger margin than Trump.