Trump’s Day One White House Plan Revealed at Private Event

President-elect Donald Trump will reinstate several executive orders from his first administration that were later revoked by President Joe Biden on his first day in office, his incoming chief of staff said.

The New York Times reported that Susie Wiles gave the news to a gathering of Republican donors Monday, though didn’t specify the orders he would reinstate.

During his first few days in office, Biden revoked executive orders issued by Trump that tried to strip federal employees of their rights to collective bargaining, due process, and workplace representation.

He also ditched Trump’s Schedule F executive order that let his administration to hire and fire federal employees for political reasons.

In his first 100 days in office, Biden revoked 24 orders made by Trump, including on immigration.

Wiles disclosure should come as no surprise: Trump‘s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, already publicly said the president-elect will issue “tens” of executive orders during his first week in office and repeal every one of Biden’s.

“There will be tens of them, I can assure you of that, and there will be a reversal of all of the executive orders that Joe Biden signed,” she told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

Wiles was speaking to a private Las Vegas meeting of the Rockbridge Network, a donor network co-founded by Vice President-elect JD Vance, the Times reported.

She told attendees that Trump’s opening to “revolutionize” government may last only two years and not his full term, a tacit acknowledgment that Republicans could lose control of one or both chambers of Congress during the 2026 midterm elections.

That suggests what many of the president-elect’s critics fear most may play out: an emboldened Trump testing the limits of executive power by introducing radical shifts in policy without working with lawmakers.

Meanwhile, experts are already anticipating orders he will tear up, like Biden‘s executive order on abortion rights that moved to protect women’s ability to access out-of-state care.

“That’s a goner—that’s my nominee and the one most likely to be immediately rescinded, and that will not surprise anyone,” Michael Abrams, managing partner of healthcare consultancy Numerof & Associates, told MedPage Today