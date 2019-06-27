CHEAT SHEET

    Trump’s DC Hotel Charged Secret Service $200,000 in First Year of Presidency

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Amr Alfiky

    The Trump International Hotel in Washington, just five blocks from the White House, charged the Secret Service more than $200,000 in taxpayer money during the first year of Trump’s presidency. Expense documents obtained by NBC News show that a total of $215,254 was spent by the agency at the property from September 2016 to February 2018. One bill came in at $33,638 for just two days of use. The bills don’t explain what the money was used for, but the hotel has become a routine venue for Trump events that typically require Security Service detail. The Secret Service told NBC that it couldn’t discuss costs incurred to carry out its work.

