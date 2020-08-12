Trump’s Demand to Fully Reopening Schools Faces Growing Resistance, Poll Shows
STAY HOME
The number of Americans opposed to the noted educationalist and virus expert Donald Trump’s demand that schools and colleges fully reopen for in-person instruction is growing, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. In the survey of nearly 2,000 registered voters, 59 percent said they oppose fully reopening K-12 schools for the beginning of the academic year, up from 53 percent last month. Some 56 percent of respondents said they are against fully reopening day-cares, and 57 percent said they were opposed to reopening colleges and universities. If schools resort to virtual instruction, 42 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of Republicans said federal funding should remain unchanged. However, 23 percent of Republicans surveyed said that federal dollars should be decreased for those schools. During a Monday briefing, Trump suggested coronavirus cases among kids make up a “tiny, tiny fraction of death” and said children “get better very quickly.”