Trump’s Disapproval Rating Just Hit a Record for His Second Term
President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has hit a new high for his second term as those outside his MAGA base steadily desert him, according to a new poll. A survey conducted over the weekend by the Economist/YouGov shows that Trump’s overall disapproval rating has climbed to the dizzying new height of 55 percent. Forty-one percent of the 1,680 U.S. adults who responded still approve of the job Trump is doing, down from 42 percent in the same poll a week earlier, when Trump’s disapproval rating sat at 53 percent. The survey garnered responses from across the political spectrum. Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating stands at a still-strong 92 percent, down from 94 at the start of his term. Among self-identified MAGA Republicans, it’s 98—despite the MAGA civil war over the Jeffrey Epstein files. It’s with Democrats and independents that the president has suffered the most. Among Democrats, his approval rating is a paltry 3 percent, down from a January high of 12. Among independents, it’s at 29 points, compared to 41 when he took office in January. Back then, he had an overall 49 percent approval rating and a 43 percent disapproval rating.