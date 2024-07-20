Trump’s Doctor Reveals the Size of His Ear Wound
‘MIRACLE HE WASN’T KILLED’
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who was a White House physician during the Trump administration, released a statement on X, Saturday saying that the former president is “doing well.” “I have been with President Trump since [July 13], and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily,” Jackson wrote. “The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” the doctor explained further. Jackson added that he is “extremely thankful [Trump’s] life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed.” Trump’s official medical report has still not been released. Dr. Jackson has previously come under fire for overprescribing drugs while he was a White House physician, ordering 34 fentanyl packs, 40 morphine packs and 34 ketamine packs in a nine-month span, according to Newsweek.