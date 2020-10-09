Trump’s Doctor Says the President Can Go Back to Public Engagements by Saturday
BACK IN ACTION
President Donald Trump’s physician has cleared the president to return to public events Saturday. In a White House press release issued Thursday, Dr. Sean Conley said that Trump had remained stable since returning from Walter Reed Hospital to the Oval Office. Conley wrote, “Overall he’s responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects. Saturday will be Day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.” Whether Trump does return to campaigning and other events remains to be seen, however, as Conley has given unclear and contradictory statements throughout Trump’s COVID-19 treatment. Just three days ago he said, “If we get through to Monday with [Trump] remaining the same — or improving, better yet — then we will take that final deep sigh of relief.”