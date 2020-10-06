Trump’s Doctor Claims He ‘Reports No Symptoms’ After Returning to White House
EVERYTHING IS FINE
Donald Trump’s personal physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the president “reports no symptoms” the day after he returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital. Conley—who has repeatedly dodged questions about Trump’s health, including his lung scans—painted a rosy picture of his patient’s condition just one day after the president appeared winded after climbing the steps to the White House to pose for photos without his mask. “This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley said in a statement. “Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more.”
Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday afternoon after experiencing a high fever and troubling oxygen dips. He left the medical facility Monday night, hours after Conley told reporters that he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”