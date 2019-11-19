BILL OF HEALTH
Trump’s Doctor: Walter Reed Checkup Was Planned, No ‘Urgent’ Issues
President Trump’s physician says he was not having chest pains and was not treated for “any urgent or acute issues” when he visited to Walter Reed medical center over the weekend. Although the trip was not previously announced, Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement released by the White House that it was a “routine, planned checkup” that was kept off the record because of scheduling uncertainties. Conley noted that Trump did not have any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations—apparently seeking to quell speculation that he was being treated for a specific problem. He did not release the results of lab tests, except one that was authorized by Trump and shows his cholesterol readings are improved from his last exam and in the normal range. Trump has been taking a statin to reduce his cholesterol levels.