Trump’s DOJ Goons Sued by New Mexico in Epstein Files Saga

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has been accused of getting in the way of New Mexico’s investigation into a Santa Fe ranch once owned by Jeffrey Epstein.

New Mexico sued the Todd Blanche-led agency on Wednesday over its alleged refusal to hand over unredacted files related to the notorious pedophile, arguing that the federal government has “obstructed the state’s ability to fully investigate crimes within its own jurisdiction.”

The lawsuit claims that the Justice Department’s refusal to provide New Mexico with the unredacted files violates the Administrative Procedure Act and interferes with the state’s sovereign authority. New Mexico has asked the court to order the federal agency to allow access to the investigative materials.

A photo of the Zorro Ranch was released by the Justice Department. Department of Justice

“New Mexico has a duty to protect survivors and investigate crimes committed in our state so that perpetrators can be held accountable,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement.

“We asked the Department of Justice to cooperate by providing access to records that may be critical to identifying victims, witnesses, and additional criminal conduct at Zorro Ranch,” he said, referring to the property formerly owned by Epstein. “Their delay is actively hurting our criminal investigation and delaying justice Epstein survivors deserve.”

Several survivors said they were abused by Epstein at the sprawling ranch in their youth. Among them was Jane, who said she was only 14 when she suffered abuse at Epstein’s properties, including the one in New Mexico. Virginia Giuffre, one of the most outspoken victims of the late sex trafficker, was also pictured at the ranch.

Jeffrey Epstein at his sprawling New Mexico ranch. Department of Justice

The property, boasting a 26,700-square-foot hilltop mansion, was sold for an undisclosed amount in 2023 to San Rafael Ranch LLC. The Santa Fe New Mexican later tied the purchase to MAGA politician Don Huffines and his family through public records requests. Huffines is a former Texas state lawmaker who was sworn in as Texas Comptroller earlier this month.

The property was valued at $27.5 million when it was first listed for sale in July 2021, two years after Epstein died at a New York correctional facility in what was officially deemed a suicide.

Epstein purchased the Zorro Ranch in 1993 from former New Mexico Governor Bruce King. The disgraced financier once confided to scientists that he wanted to spread his DNA across the human race by impregnating women at the ranch, according to four sources who spoke to The New York Times.

In 2019, the New Mexico State Land Office turned over 400 pages of documents related to Epstein’s purchase of the property. But the state alleged in its lawsuit filed Wednesday that federal prosecutors told New Mexico that same year to pause its probe, promising to share relevant information once its work concluded.

“In reliance on those assurances, New Mexico gave up timely access to witnesses, victims, and other evidence,” the lawsuit stated, saying that information still hasn’t been provided.

The investigation was reopened in February this year, but the New Mexico Justice Department has “faced sustained resistance to the type of information-sharing that has been routine from USDOJ under prior administrations of both political parties,” according to the suit.

The Department of Justice has largely shrugged off the lawsuit, however.

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act does not require, and the protective orders in place in the Southern District of New York do not permit, disclosure of victim-identifying information carte blanche, and New Mexico has provided no lawful basis to justify such sweeping disclosures,” it said in a statement.