Trump’s DOJ: Pardoned J6 Rioters Should Get Their Money Back for Capitol Damage
President Donald Trump’s DOJ said Tuesday that pardoned Jan. 6 rioters should be reimbursed for the restitution they paid to Congress for damage inflicted on the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department’s position came in response to a request by defendant Stacy Hager who wants to be reimbursed for the $500 in restitution he paid to the Architect of the Capitol—the congressional office responsible for the building’s upkeep—following his conviction on misdemeanor charges. “The government agrees that Hager is entitled to the return of those funds,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Dreher wrote. On his first day in office, Trump pardoned some 1,500 people convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Many been ordered to pay restitution, in amounts ranging from $500 to $2,000. The Trump administration could also reimburse J6 defendants whose cases were still under appeal at the time clemency was granted, Politico reported.
