Trump’s DOT Sidelines Lawyers Who Made Huge Courtroom Mistake

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews gave a bonkers shoutout to President Donald Trump from the NFL Draft stage Thursday. The former all-star sent the audience into roaring cheers with the line, which he read off to start the televised proceedings. Matthews, who played with the Packers for 10 seasons before announcing his retirement in 2022, trolled audiences by delivering a special “message” from the president. “I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what it reads here, alright?,” he began. “It says, ‘My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!’” Matthews’ comment prompted the crowd to erupt into cheers, and harkened back to the Chicago Bears and Packers’ long standing rivalry. The NFL Draft notably took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday, with the crowd seemingly full of Packers fans. Trump has a long history with the NFL, and in 2025, became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl game.
A 65-year-old beekeeper in Central Islip, New York, has been unmasked as an alleged perpetrator of the Rwandan genocide. The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Faustin Nsabumukunzi of Bridgehampton was charged with lying on his green card and U.S. citizenship applications about his role in the 1994 genocide. The DOJ said court documents showed that Nsabumukunzi used his power as a local leader to oversee violence against the minority Tutsi population by implementing roadblocks and participating in the killings. Nsabumukunzi was later convicted in absentia by a Rwandan court for genocide, the DOJ said, citing court filings. He moved to the U.S. under a refugee resettlement program in 2003, received a green card four years later, and submitted applications for naturalization in 2009 and 2015. The DOJ accused Nsabumukunzi of lying to U.S. immigration officials in his applications by falsely denying any involvement in the Rwandan genocide. He was charged with one count of visa fraud and two counts of attempted naturalization fraud in violation, which come with a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. The New York Times reported that Nsabumukunzi pleaded not guilty on Thursday and was released on a $250,000 bond posted by Steve Felsher, a private equity entrepreneur on Long Island.
Alijah Arenas, the 18-year-old son of ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas and a basketball commit at the University of Southern California (USC), was placed in a medically induced coma following a car crash Thursday, ESPN reports. “Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania, the network’s senior NBA insider, wrote on X Thursday afternoon. TMZ reported that Alijah was driving his Tesla Cybertruck when the accident occurred at around 4:55 a.m. in Los Angeles. The outlet said that the vehicle was “completely mangled” on the side of the road based on images it obtained. The front of the car was also “ablaze.” Alijah committed to USC earlier this year and, as of December, was ranked the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to ESPN. He requested to be reclassified into the 2025 class, which would enable him to become one of the top five available recruits in the country. His father, Gilbert, is a three-time NBA All-Star who played for various teams, including the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic.
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is considering a Senate run next year, and she believes she would “crush” the GOP primary—as long as the state’s Gov. Brian Kemp opts out. If the pro-Trump congresswoman were to advance past the primary, she would likely face Sen. Jon Ossoff in the general election, according to The Daily Caller. In February, Greene acknowledged that she has been mulling over running for Senate or governor of Georgia. “Of course I’m considering all possibilities,” Greene told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I didn’t say I wasn’t considering it.” In the same interview, she described Kemp as a “really solid candidate” for the Senate. A source told the Daily Caller that the primary is effectively “frozen” until Kemp decides whether or not he will run. A two-term governor, Kemp is ineligible for re-election next year.
Trump’s DOT Sidelines Lawyers Who Made Huge Courtroom Mistake
President Donald Trump’s Department of Transportation swiftly replaced federal lawyers who had accidentally filed a private memo on Wednesday revealing their lack of confidence in Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s legal case to end New York City’s congestion pricing program. In the memo, which has since been deleted from the docket, Justice Department lawyers suggested Duffy was “using shaky rationale to end the tolling plan” and that the case was “exceedingly likely” to fail. A DOT spokeswoman on Thursday slammed the blunder as “legal malpractice” and questioned whether the lawyers were “incompetent” or if it had been an “attempt to resist” the administration’s priorities. The case has reportedly been taken out of the hands of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office and transferred to the Justice Department’s civil division in D.C. The gaffe came as President Donald Trump seeks to squash New York City’s new congestion pricing program, which charges most drivers $9 to enter parts of Manhattan in order to raise funds for the region’s mass transit system and reduce pollution and congestion.
Saturday Night Live is not done with the Season 3 cast of The White Lotus, despite having to apologize and send flowers for its “mean” and “unfunny” portrayal of breakout star Aimee Lou Wood. Wood’s on-screen counterpart Walton Goggins will make his hosting debut on the show May 10 with musical guest Arcade Fire. Goggins signing on to do the show deepens rumors of a supposed off-screen rift between him and Wood, who played lovers Rick and Chelsea on the show. When SNL’s parody sketch mocked Wood’s teeth, she publicly slammed the portrayal. Goggins praised the sketch as “smashing” and “Amazzzingggg” online, however, and is now further fueling rumors of a fallout by taking the SNL stage next month. The news comes as fans noticed the two unfollowed one another on Instagram soon after the season ended, and fellow cast member Jason Isaacs hinted at “romances” and “arguments” behind the scenes during filming. Goggins and Wood at one point posted chummy photos of one another to social media, with Goggins calling her “the brightest light in every room” and “a soulmate”—suggesting a wonderful start to a relationship that fans believe soured in spectacular fashion. Scarlett Johansson, wife of “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, will host the show’s 50th season finale with musical guest Bad Bunny the following week.
The official Trump merchandise store is now selling caps embroidered with “Trump 2028.” Retailing for $50, the cap comes in President Donald Trump’s signature “MAGA” red and also features a flag detailing on the side. “Make a statement,” the Trump Store’s description of the product reads, advertising that it “will become your new go-to hat.” Trump’s War Room account on X also hard-launched the cap’s release with a photo of the president’s son, Eric, wearing it. Trump told NBC News last month that he was “not joking” about running for a third term, saying there are “methods” that would allow him to do so despite the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” “I’m not joking. I’m not joking,” Trump told NBC. “But ... it is far too early to think about it.” He continued, “A lot of people want me to do it … But we have—my thinking is, we have a long way to go. I’m focused on the current.”
Shannon Sharpe announced Thursday that he is relinquishing his ESPN gig just days after a women accused the pro football Hall of Famer of raping her, TMZ reported. In a post on X, the 56-year-old stated that he will “temporarily” resign his seat at the First Take desk so he can handle “false and disruptive allegations set against me.” “I will be devoting this time to my family,” he said, adding that he will likely return this summer, around the time the NFL’s preseason starts. The debacle follows a lawsuit by a Jane Doe on Sunday claiming that Sharpe sexually assaulted her in Oct. 2024 and again in Jan. 2025 after a two-year relationship. In his statement, Sharpe denied any wrongdoing on his part, saying, “The relationship in question was 100% consensual,” and thanked his fans for their support. Sharpe first joined ESPN in 2023, when Stephan A. Smith hired him to be his partner on First Take. Despite the lawsuit hanging over his head, Sharpe appeared in both Monday and Tuesday episodes. However, an ESPN spokesperson told TMZ that the network is pleased with Sharpe’s announcement, saying, “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”
Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern announced the sudden death of his 23-year-old daughter, Molly McGovern, who was battling a “rare cancer diagnosis.” McGovern, wife Lisa, and son Patrick, released a joint statement Thursday breaking the news of Molly’s passing, saying she “will always be the soul of our family.” “Even as she faced a rare cancer diagnosis, she did so with relentless courage, optimism, and tenacity—refusing to let her illness slow her down,” the statement read. Molly passed away in Italy while visiting a friend and his family after having completed a semester abroad in Australia. The family said she “radiated pure joy,” adding that “if you ever met Molly, you carried a piece of her light with you.” McGovern, a long-time critic of Trump, received bipartisan condolences for his family’s loss. Republican Rep. Mike Lawler posted on X: “It is hard to process and fathom the unbearable grief associated with their loss. Keeping the entire McGovern family in our prayers.” Last week, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs also announced the passing of his daughter, Cosette, from cancer.
The National Weather Service is resuming its translation of critical weather alerts just three weeks after it paused the practice amid Department of Government Efficiency cuts. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement issued Thursday said that “common language translations” will be reinstated by Monday, including warnings for non-native English speakers about tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and other severe weather events. The NWS uses artificial intelligence to translate alerts from English to Spanish, French, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Samoan. Its contract with Lilt, the AI provider, lapsed earlier this month, however, and the practice was put on pause indefinitely while a new deal was reached. Money has been tight at the federal forecasting service with Elon Musk’s DOGE goons breathing down its neck. The NWS was notably forced to cut back on its volume of weather balloon launches amid staff cuts—a practice federal meteorologists say harmed their forecasts during a recent spate of severe storms and tornadoes in the American heartland. Longtime forecasters have also been pushed into early retirement by DOGE, which has also fired up-and-coming forecasters at NWS who were in a probationary period.