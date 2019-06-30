CHEAT SHEET
BACKPEDALING
WH Official: U.S. Sales to Huawei Will Only Apply to Widely Available Products
President Trump’s decision to ease restrictions on selling to Huawei may not be as much of a surrender as initially thought. New sales to Chinese telecom giant will only be allowed for goods that are considered widely available around the globe and will still prohibit the sale of the most sensitive equipment, Reuters reports. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow said: “All that is going to happen is Commerce will grant some additional licenses where there is a general availability” of the products. Kudlow said national security concerns remain “paramount” and that the decision is not a “general amnesty.” Trump eased restrictions on the telecommunications giant this weekend as part of trade discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 Summit. Trump invoked the ban, which went into effect in May, amid rising concerns over Huawei’s threat to national security. Huawei has maintained its products pose no threat to the U.S.