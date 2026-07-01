Trump’s Empty Fair Delivers Another Embarrassing Snub

President Donald Trump fans looking for merchandise at his Great American State Fair may be surprised by a glaring omission.

The president’s face was curiously missing from the merch selection at his sparsely attended fair at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., according to USA Today.

The fair offered a variety of items, from t-shirts and hats to scarves and bags, emblazoned with the words “freedom” or “America,” as well as the numbers 26 and 250. The merchandise ranged from $35 for a shirt to $200 for a sports jersey.

The merchandise at the Great American State Fair ranged from $10 for a keyring to $200 for a jersey. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

One worker told USA Today that she had sold only one jersey since the fair began last week, though overall sales had been steady.

Trump’s face did appear on a piece of merchandise—for the opening rally, not the fair.

A white shirt bore Trump’s face set against a Ferris wheel, his vanity arch project, and the Washington Monument. The bizarre scene also depicted planes flying overhead as the Freedom 250 flag swayed in the wind.

The text on the $35 shirt reads “America Is Back” and “A kick-off celebration for The Great American State Fair,” but it was no longer available on Tuesday, USA Today reported.

One worker told USA TODAY that sales have been steady. Al Drago/Getty Images

The 80-year-old president kicked off the fair last week with a rally that he later claimed was “packed to the brim” with 45,000 people, contrary to footage of audience members leaving during a speech in which he recycled his usual MAGA talking points.

“I wish we were able to have an even larger area, which we will be able to do on July 4th when I’ll be speaking again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The airplane flyovers and music were fantastic. Everybody stayed right until the end of my Speech because they loved hearing about a truly successful America. See you again on July 4th!”

President Donald Trump has put his face on a national parks pass for America's 250th birthday. The Center for Biological Diversity

Trump has gained notoriety for putting his face onto a variety of items in the name of commemorating America’s 250th birthday.

So far, the president has plastered his face onto a national park pass, commemorative coins and a $250 banknote, and a limited-edition passport that announces, “Welcome, but be good!”

Trump also shared images of a new passport design, which featured a picture of himself superimposed on the Declaration of Independence. Truth Social

But all of that has done little to rally interest in his Great American State Fair, which was organized by the White House-backed group Freedom 250.

The organization touted the event as “a world-class exposition and modern-day World’s Fair,” but the few attendees were met with Trumpy installations, empty booths, melted ice cream, and a cow named after first lady Melania Trump.