Trump Goon Forgets Who U.S. Is at War With

Energy Secretary Chris Wright briefly forgot which country President Donald Trump dragged the U.S. into a war against.

While speaking about soaring energy prices resulting from Trump’s war, Wright mixed up the reason for the steep rise.

“But California had massively expensive oil and diesel before we decided to disarm Iraq’s nuclear program—Iran’s nuclear program,” Wright said on CNBC on Friday.

“You’ve gotta bring common sense back to energy policy. This is what President Trump brought to Washington, and we’re trying to make this contagious among blue states,” Wright said in a wider rant about Democratic-led states.

“You don’t need to have expensive energy; it’s a choice,” Wright asserted.

Wright complained about California energy policies on CNBC. CNBC

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping passage, as a result of U.S. military action. The Strait has emerged as the strongest leverage point for Tehran and the biggest headache for the White House, as gas prices have soared domestically.

While speaking on CNBC, Wright asserted that the strait will somehow lose its global importance as a result of the blockade.

“There’ll be other routes for energy to get out of the Persian Gulf,” Wright said. “We will see a decreasing importance from the Strait of Hormuz, but not a decreasing importance of those nations’ energy production and energy supply.”

Still, geography doesn’t appear to be the Trump administration’s strong suit. Several Trump officials have been having a hard time keeping straight which Middle Eastern country they’ve been bombing.

Just before he was tapped to be Homeland Security Secretary, Marykwayne Mullin forgot which country the president was supposedly liberating.

“It’s up to the Iraqi people or, I’m sorry, the Iranian people to choose their next go—their next leader,” he said. “It’s up to them to rise up and kick this regime out of place. If they do not, then they will be with a different leader, but the same regime.”

Danish officials were said to have been seriously planning for the U.S. to invade Greenland. Denis Balibouse/REUTERS

Trump, who has made various threats to take over several sovereign nations, has also forgotten the names of the countries he has threatened.

At this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, the 79-year-old president forgot which Arctic country he was threatening to invade, as he appeared to mix up Greenland with Iceland.