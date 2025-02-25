Politics

Trump’s EPA Is Trying to Claw Back Billions From Habitat for Humanity

CTRL-Z

The grant, which is already in the process of being disbursed, is being used by a nonprofit coalition to build affordable, energy-efficient homes.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Lee Zeldin.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsDOGE Goons Revolt Against Musk With Wave of Resignations
Josh Fiallo
MediaRachel Maddow Flames MSNBC Bosses for Purging Non-White Anchors
William Vaillancourt