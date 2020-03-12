Trump’s European Novel Coronavirus Travel Ban Excludes Countries Where He Has Golf Courses
When President Donald Trump announced his 30-day travel ban to Europe Wednesday night, he excluded the United Kingdom, even though it has 456 cases of the novel coronavirus, far more than many countries under the ban, including Portugal and Poland. What the U.K. does have is Trump properties, including Turberry and Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. He also has another in Doonbeg, Ireland—another country not restricted by the White House. In his Wednesday night national address, Trump referred to the novel coronavirus as a “foreign virus,” even though multiple American cases and deaths have been reported in the U.S. The total ban includes 26 countries that are part of Europe’s Schengen Area, including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.