Chaos at European Airports as Americans Try to Scramble Home Before Trump’s Ban
There are reports of chaos and confusion at European airports as Americans radically alter their plans in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement of a European travel ban. In an unprecedented measure, Trump said he would suspend all travel from Europe into the United States, with an exemption of those coming for the United Kingdom. It was unclear from Trump’s speech if Americans would be banned from re-entry under the harsh rules, though a memorandum issued after his speech suggested they would be exempt. However, the confusion appeared to spark mass panic. NBC News journalist Shannon Ho reported “chaotic energy” in Berlin’s Tegel airport, saying: “Americans are stressed and just trying to get home.” New York Times reporter Mike McIntire described the situation at Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris as “bedlam” and said one American paid $20,000 for a ticket home. Amsterdam’s Schiphol confirmed that there were long lines at the KLM desk as American passengers tried to find out if the ban applied to them.