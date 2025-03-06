Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Trump’s Ex-WWE Education Boss Gets First Task: Kill Your Department
ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL
Linda McMahon emailed staff about the “final mission” hours after being confirmed by the Senate on Monday.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Mar. 6 2025
10:04AM EST
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Mystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
Politics
Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Dem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
Politics
Marco Rubio’s Face Tells the Story as Trump Humiliates Him in Congress Speech
William Vaillancourt
Politics
MAGA Rages at ‘DEI Pick’ Amy Coney Barrett for Defying Trump
Leigh Kimmins