Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s almost time for that coveted winter shed. It’s time to pack away your puffer coats, jackets, and thermal underwear, and pull out your cutoffs, linen shirts, and sneakers. And, just in time for the warmer weather that’s surely ahead (fingers crossed), Cariuma has dropped its latest sneaker collab that’s going to make The Simpsons fans soar.

Cariuma has a somewhat unique cementation in the footwear market. They’re cool enough to be known as a skater brand, but also chic enough to be donned by celebs at everything from red carpet events to Erewhon runs. In tandem with the 2024 Olympics, Cariuma outfitted Olympic skaters with low-top performance sneakers that were also available for fans to purchase online.

Cariuma x ‘The Simpsons’ Now, with its new Simpsons collaboration, the brand is having a bit of fun with louder styles and cartoon prints—all in Caruma’s signature ethically sourced leather silhouettes. See At Cariuma

The Simpsons collab includes four sneaker styles ranging from $89 to $149. Two pairs feature Bart Simpson, while the other two pairs feature Lisa Simpson. If you’re into a chunky skater shoe style, we’d opt for the white leather UBA design that can be purchased in sizes 5 to 12.5 for women and 5 to 13 for men. If you want something more understated, pick up the canvas low-top style.

Canvas styles are in stock now at Cariuma.com and will ship immediately, while leather styles are available for pre-order and will ship on March 31. Make sure to grab your size now before they sell out.