Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Trump’s Excuse for Failing to Get Putin to Stop Killing: ‘Russia Has the Advantage’

DON'T BLAME ME!
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.19.25 7:48AM EDT 

President Donald Trump offered a rambling, convoluted excuse for why he failed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire during a two-hour phone call Tuesday. Putin agreed not to target energy and infrastructure in the short term, but he refused to stop the killing outright. “You have a situation where you have a lot of guns pointing at each other, foolishly, because it would have never happened if I were president,” said Trump—who vowed to end the war within 24 hours if re-elected in November—during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. He then continued, “That is not a war that was supposed to happen. And it did happen, so that’s where we are. And right now, you have a lot of guns pointing at each other, and a ceasefire without going a little bit further would have been tough. Russia has the advantage, as you know, they have encircled about 2,500 soldiers. They’re nicely encircled, and that’s not good, and we want to get it over with.” Hours after Putin told Trump he would halt the attacks, Russia bombed an energy plant in Ukraine, according to The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Nancy Pelosi Rips Into Chuck Schumer as Dem Civil War Heats Up
ET TU, NANCY?
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 03.18.25 9:30PM EDT 
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chats with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the House floor.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chats with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the House floor. Pool/Getty Images

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered up a rare criticism of her counterpart in the Senate, saying that Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was wrong to capitulate to Republicans last week and allow the passage of a massive government funding bill that hands President Donald Trump more power to continue his cuts across the federal government. “I myself don’t give away anything for nothing. I think that’s what happened the other day,” Pelosi said during a news conference in San Francisco Tuesday. The event was part of a protest against House Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid. “We could have, in my view, perhaps, gotten them to agree to a third way,” Pelosi added, pointing to a potential short term stopgap measure that would have delayed a government shutdown for several weeks while the two sides continued to negotiate. “They may not have agreed to it, but at least the public would have seen they’re not agreeing to it. Then they would have been shutting government down.”

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Apothékary’s New Tinctures Boost Metabolism & Curb Cravings
FEEL THE BURN
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.28.25 2:35PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 4:05PM EST 
Apothekary metabolic-duo
Apothekary.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The rise of GLP-1 medications has prompted the supplement industry to follow suit, offering natural formulas that may help boost metabolism, combat cravings, support fitness recovery, and reduce fatigue. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other metabolic health formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.

Apothékary Metabolic Duo
See At Apothékary

The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Spills on Tracy Morgan’s MSG Vomiting Incident
FRONT ROW SEAT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.18.25 11:40PM EDT 
Steven Spielberg (L) and Destry Spielberg attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steven Spielberg (L) and Destry Spielberg attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry got a front-row view of Tracy Morgan’s medical incident Monday night during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. She was sitting courtside next to the comedian when he suddenly vomited on the floor, stopping the game for a few minutes while medical personnel tended to him. Shortly after, he was escorted out of the stadium in a wheelchair—telling fans that he suffered from a bout of food poisoning. “I had a great time,” Destry wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a zoomed in photo of herself looking seemingly disgusted. “Genuinely so glad he’s okay,” she quickly added in another post. “Honestly thank you for making my first courtside game one to remember. I will never forget this one.” Morgan was escorted out of Madison Square Garden on a wheelchair following the incident Monday and was taken to a hospital. On Tuesday, the 30 Rock star reassured fans on Instagram that he was “doing ok now” and that doctors clarified it was food poisoning. “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” he joked.

Destry Allyn Spielberg's Instagram Story 03/18/2025.
Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry got a front-row view of Tracy Morgan’s medical incident Monday night during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Screenshot/Instagram/Destry Allyn Spielberg
Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Earth Provides Stunning Welcome Party for Returning Astronauts
FINS UP
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.18.25 8:14PM EDT 
SpaceX capsule
SpaceX capsule NASA

Four astronauts who had left the International Space Station splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Tuesday and were welcomed by some unexpected guests. Footage from the scene showed the SpaceX Dragon capsule approached by a pod of dolphins before being hoisted onto the recovery ship. On board were Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov of Russia, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, and NASA’s Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore—the pair whose time in space was supposed to last eight days, but ended up being 286. Williams and Wilmore were testing Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, but their mission was extended after the vehicle encountered thruster issues. Last Friday night, SpaceX launched a crew to the ISS to relieve the two astronauts, who continued to conduct experiments and spacewalks throughout their extended stay. Williams reflected recently on the considerable delay: “This mission has brought a little attention… but I think the good part is more people are interested in what we’re doing in space.” All four astronauts who returned to Earth Tuesday appeared to be healthy but were undergoing medical checks upon touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Evoke Your Rebellious Side With Cariuma’s ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Collection
D’OH!
Brittany Leitner
Updated 03.18.25 4:09AM EDT 
Published 03.18.25 4:01AM EDT 
Cariuma x The Simpsons
Cariuma.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s almost time for that coveted winter shed. It’s time to pack away your puffer coats, jackets, and thermal underwear, and pull out your cutoffs, linen shirts, and sneakers. And, just in time for the warmer weather that’s surely ahead (fingers crossed), Cariuma has dropped its latest sneaker collab that’s going to make The Simpsons fans soar.

Cariuma has a somewhat unique cementation in the footwear market. They’re cool enough to be known as a skater brand, but also chic enough to be donned by celebs at everything from red carpet events to Erewhon runs. In tandem with the 2024 Olympics, Cariuma outfitted Olympic skaters with low-top performance sneakers that were also available for fans to purchase online.

Cariuma x ‘The Simpsons’
Now, with its new Simpsons collaboration, the brand is having a bit of fun with louder styles and cartoon prints—all in Caruma’s signature ethically sourced leather silhouettes.
See At Cariuma

The Simpsons collab includes four sneaker styles ranging from $89 to $149. Two pairs feature Bart Simpson, while the other two pairs feature Lisa Simpson. If you’re into a chunky skater shoe style, we’d opt for the white leather UBA design that can be purchased in sizes 5 to 12.5 for women and 5 to 13 for men. If you want something more understated, pick up the canvas low-top style.

Canvas styles are in stock now at Cariuma.com and will ship immediately, while leather styles are available for pre-order and will ship on March 31. Make sure to grab your size now before they sell out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
MAGA Pol Behind ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Bill Caught in Teen Sex Sting
GOPLEASE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.18.25 6:30PM EDT 
Published 03.18.25 3:43PM EDT 
Justin Eichorn
City Of Bloomington

The MAGA politician who introduced a bill classifying “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a teen for sex. According to police, Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn had arranged to meet someone who he thought was a 16-year-old girl for sex. Unknown to him, he had been texting police, who arrested him when he arrived at the arranged meeting location. His arrest comes just a day after he and four other Republican state senators introduced a senate bill classifying “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness. The purported syndrome has been used by Donald Trump and his supporters to dismiss and discredit his critics. Eichorn’s bill describes it as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.” Symptoms supposedly include the “verbal expressions of intense hostility” towards the president or acts of violence towards him and his supporters. Eichorn, who is married with four children according to his biography page, was booked into the Bloomington Police Department jail and will be transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
NIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
WHOOPSIE DAISY
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.18.25 6:36PM EDT 
Basketball
Petre Thomas/Petre Thomas/ USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

In a sudden take-back Sunday, the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) rescinded the South Alabama Jaguars' invitation only hours after it invited the team to join the annual tournament. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)‘s Dan Gavitt, the senior vice president of basketball, called the men’s team Sunday night to extend the exciting invite. They were offered the rare opportunity after a previously invited team, UC Riverside, committed to play in a less prestigious tournament. Thinking that UC Riverside backed out, the NCAA needed to quickly find another crew to fill the empty spot, so he told Jaguars coach Richie Riley “congratulations” and that his team made it in. Riley immediately told his players. But only a few hours later, Gavitt called back with bad news—UC Riverside had managed to get out of their original obligation and were committed to playing in the NIT after all. Riley said that the mixup was “unacceptable” and “unfair” and had to tell his players the next morning that their season was actually officially over. Gavitt apologized through the NIT, expressing regret for the “emotional impact this confusion created.”

Read it at AL.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Didn’t Need an Intimacy Coordinator in Steamy Timothée Chalamet Movie
THANKS BUT NO THANKS
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.18.25 4:13PM EDT 
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Brigette Romanek for Crate & Barrel Launch Dinner at Romanek Design Studio on February 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Brigette Romanek for Crate & Barrel Launch Dinner at Romanek Design Studio on February 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

In a Tuesday interview with Vanity Fair, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she worked with an intimacy coordinator for the first time in her 30-year-long career whilst starring in an upcoming A24 film with Timothée Chalamet. “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow recalled. “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’” Paltrow and Chalamet star in Josh Safdie’s upcoming sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme which is slated to be released on Dec. 25 this year. In her interview with Vanity Fair, Paltrow teased that she and Chalamet “have a lot of sex in this movie” and that he similarly didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’” the actress shared. “I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but… if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Read it at Vanity Fair

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Netflix Courts ‘Canceled’ A-List Actor for Next Celeb Roast
SMACKDOWN
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 03.18.25 4:55PM EDT 
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Tom Brady and roast participants onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Following the massive success of Netflix’s live roast of Tom Brady last year, one of the biggest questions around Hollywood has been, who’s next? Now, Puck’s Matt Belloni has reported in his “What I’m Hearing...” newsletter that Will Smith is “one of a few people Netflix has informally approached” about becoming the target of the next event. “And, according to two sources,” Belloni adds, “he hasn’t said no yet.” Three years after Smith slapped Chris Rock live on the Oscars—and got himself banned from the ceremony for 10 years—his career has yet to fully recover from what at the time seemed like it might be a full-on cancellation. Smith recently announced his return to music with a new album called “Based on a True Story” set to release later this month with a world tour to follow.

Read it at Puck

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course
TEED UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Phone Calls Reveal That Hackman’s Wife Didn’t Know ‘How Sick She Was’
FINAL DAYS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.18.25 4:29PM EDT 
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, attend the Mission Hills Celebrity Sports Invitational in 1991.
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, attend the Mission Hills Celebrity Sports Invitational in 1991. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

New evidence shows that Betsy Arakawa-Hackman, Gene Hackman’s wife, who was estimated to have died on Feb. 11 due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome actually passed away a day later, not realizing the extent of her sickness. Dr. Josiah Child, a physician from Cloudberry Health in New Mexico, told Fox News Digital that Arakawa-Hackman called the practice on Feb. 12 asking for medical advice not realizing “how sick she was becoming.” He said that “for some reason she didn’t recognize that she was becoming very ill with the second phase of Hantavirus, which invades the lungs.” Arakawa-Hackman had only mentioned experiencing a slight congestion over the phone and was scheduled to come in for an appointment at 1 p.m. that day but never showed. The practice called her back but received no reply. According to an interview with Fox News Digital, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department was able to confirm that Arakawa-Hackman did in fact make three phone calls on Feb. 12, one being to Cloudberry Health. The Hackman estate has also been under a temporary restraining order since Monday, preventing them from releasing any records pertaining to the couple’s death.

Read it at Fox News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Set to Attend the NCAA Wrestling Championship
BIG FAN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.18.25 5:44PM EDT 
Trump
Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/REUTERS

President Donald Trump plans to attend the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s wrestling championship this Saturday, just weeks after the NCAA followed Trump’s order to ban transgender women from competing in female sports. The president has long sought to prohibit trans people from sports competitions and in early February signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” one of the many anti-trans measures he has taken since assuming office for the second time. Trump’s order rolled back the Biden administration’s Title IX guidance, which allowed trans students to access school sports teams and facilities that aligned with their gender identity. Trump, a longtime wrestling fan, routinely attends UFC fights as well. He’s gone to a number of sporting events since taking office, including the Daytona 500 and the Super Bowl. In the past, he’s clashed with NCAA president and former Republican governor Charlie Baker, who he’s called “selfish.” Still, Baker agreed with Trump’s February order and issued an NCAA statement saying that the anti-trans policy “provides a clear, national standard.”

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsKaroline Leavitt Opens Up About 32-Year Age Gap With Husband
Jasmine Venet