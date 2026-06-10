Trump’s Explosive Secret Plan to Stop Migrants Setting Foot on American Soil
The Trump administration is secretly plotting to build a U.S.-funded deportation system inside Panama to block migrants from ever reaching American soil—according to an explosive new investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp and reporting partner Migrant Insider. Internal Department of Homeland Security documents reveal key features of the offshore platform, which would funnel apprehended migrants through just a five-day window for appeal before they’re automatically removed to a third country. The system would be equipped to process up to 6,000 cases a year, with DHS designing, funding, and remotely accessing it. Panamanian authorities would run the platform on the ground, with biometric data from migrants fed into U.S. watchlists. Kansas City immigration attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford warned that the proposals “fail to provide any safety nets for those fleeing persecution” and that the documents could well represent a “master plan for global implementation.” Join Tom Latchem and immigration expert Austin Kocher as they dig into PunchUp’s latest live on Wednesday, June 10, at 10.30 a.m. EST.
*For the full article and many more scoops, head over to PunchUp.