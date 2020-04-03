Trump’s Failed Coronavirus Response Cost Him His Incumbent’s Edge

With more than 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment last week, and Donald Trump hoping that the coronavirus only kills 100,000 Americans, you might think things couldn’t get worse for his re-election chances. But then, you’d be leaving out the opportunity cost.

The problem for Trump isn’t just the negative developments he’s being tagged with, but also the negative campaigning he can no longer get away with.

Springtime may be a time for rebirth and hope, but it’s also a time when heavily bankrolled presidents vanquish the out-party nominee.