Trump’s Faith Adviser Says Women Should ‘Submit’ to Men in Bonkers Rant

Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser has argued that women should “submit” to men.

Paula White, who the president recently appointed leader of the White House Faith Office, told Real America’s Voice Wednesday that “God has an order,” adding, “Look, the head of my household is my husband, Jonathan Cain. Period.”

The televangelist told host Steve Gruber, “If there’s ever a time that a decision has to be made and we don’t agree on something, he’s the head.”

“It’s not hard to submit,” she added.

Paula White, who said that she has owned a condo in New York’s Trump Tower for 20 years, served as an adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and later as a special adviser to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative in the first Trump administration. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office, pledging to “bring religion back” to the United States and “protect Christians.”

He appointed White, his longtime spiritual adviser, to lead the initiative. The two first connected in 2002, when Trump called her after watching one of her televised sermons.

White’s appointment was met with backlash from some of Trump’s Christian MAGA supporters, who took to social media to blast White as a “heretic” for preaching the “prosperity theology,” which teaches that God rewards the truly faithful with material wealth and personal success.

White, who has been divorced twice, made the comments about women’s need to submit while discussing whether Trump’s endorsement of worship was encouraging people to attend church. She celebrated what she described as a religious resurgence.

“God is moving mightily, and what’s so exciting to me? It’s especially among young people and men. Men are the fastest returning to church,” White said.

Gruber chimed in, pointing at the camera, “See what she’s saying there? Again, men—we need more fathers, more husbands, more real men.”

“They are becoming the bedrock, which is how God designed it,” White continued.

“It has to be that way,” Gruber said.

While Church membership has been in steady decline, Gen Z women are leaving church at a faster rate than men, according to a 2023 survey conducted by the Survey Center on American Life at the American Enterprise Institute.