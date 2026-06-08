Trump’s Fave Sportscaster Rips ‘Narcissistic’ Knicks Stunt

President Donald Trump’s favorite sports commentator dunked on his decision to crash his hometown’s biggest sports event in decades.

Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN sportscaster whom Trump himself said would make a good presidential nominee, blasted the president over his “ridiculous” decision to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, where the New York Knicks will face off against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

“This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious,” Smith, 58, said on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning. “It is selfish, it is narcissistic, it is ridiculous that he’s coming to this game.”

“I would say the same thing if it were Obama, George W., Clinton—I don’t give a damn [if] we went back to Reagan," he added. “This is not a football stadium in some space in Texas where you’ve got a whole bunch of outlays… this is the Garden. This is midtown Manhattan. You have any idea what the congestion is going to be like in New York City here?”

Donald Trump’s plan to attend the NBA Finals is already proving unpopular. James Devaney/FilmMagic

The media personality explained that he was instructed to go straight to the stadium after his radio show wrapped up at 3 p.m., despite the game’s 8:30 p.m. tipoff, thanks to the extra security measures in place around the venue for Trump’s arrival.

“It’s gotten to the point where if this president passes gas, people gonna call it perfume. It’s ridiculous,” Smith continued. “Certain things, you’re just wrong about. You’re the President of the United States. That means, whenever you show up, it’s nothing but congestion.”

“You don’t do that in New York City,” he added, adding that the city is “already congested as it is.”

Smith pointed out how watch parties around the city have been derailed by the president’s presence at the Garden, not to mention the surge in ticket prices caused by his attendance.

The Knicks lead the Spurs 2-0 in the NBA Finals ahead of Monday's Game 3 matchup. Scott Wachter/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’ve got avenues shut off, we’ve got streets shut off because the president is coming up,” the commentator said. “What happened to Mar-a-Lago? What happened to the White House?”

“This is not about questioning his fandom,” Smith concluded. “This is not about questioning politics. It’s questioning your selfishness.”

Smith teased a potential run for president earlier this year before backing down in March. Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Reached for comment on Smith’s remarks, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Sports are at the forefront of American culture, and President Trump loves them as the people’s president. As a lifelong fan, President Trump looks forward to watching the Knicks compete to bring home their first NBA championship in more than 50 years at Madison Square Garden tonight. U.S. Secret Service and NYPD’s important efforts will ensure this historic game is safe for all attendees.”

Trump’s surprise decision to attend Monday’s Finals match on a whim sent New York basketball fans into a spiral.

Security measures at Madison Square Garden on Monday were extreme. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

The venue, in tandem with the U.S. Secret Service, imposed a strict no-bag policy and TSA-style screening for ticketed fans at Monday’s game, while a several-block perimeter around the Garden will also be closed off for Trump’s visit.