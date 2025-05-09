Reflecting on the spiritual process of electing a new pope, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan has revealed in a press conference the real reason the conclave selected Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV.

“We look for somebody who’s a good shepherd, a good pastor,” Dolan explained. “Part of his curriculum vitae would be extensive pastoral experience. Lord knows Pope Francis had it, and Lord knows Pope Leo XIV has had it.”

Dolan spoke alongside several prominent U.S. Catholic bishops and cardinals at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at the Pontifical North American College in Rome on Friday. The assembled religious leaders described Leo as a “bridge builder” and a “citizen of the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should not startle us that we would look to Pope Leo as a bridge builder. That’s what the Latin word ‘pontiff’ means, he’s a bridge builder,” Dolan said in response to a question asking whether the new pope would be a “counterweight” to Donald Trump.

“Will he want to build bridges to Donald Trump? I suppose,” Dolan said, “But he would want to build bridges with the leader of every nation. So I don’t think at all my brother Cardinals would have thought of him as a counterweight to any one person.”

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop emeritus of Galveston-Houston, described Leo XIV as a “citizen of the entire world,” given his missionary work in South America. The new pontiff is also a citizen of Peru, having spent three decades there as a missionary.

“He reminds us that we all have our true citizenship in heaven,” Dolan agreed. “As St. Paul taught us, and that is his role as universal pastor, where he comes from is sort of now a thing of the past," he said.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, left, and Donald Trump share a laugh on Thursday night. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Cardinal Dolan has become known as Trump’s favorite cardinal, having delivered the traditional prayer at both of the president’s inaugurations. In 2020, Trump described Dolan as “a great gentleman” and “a great friend of mine,” which the Cardinal described as a “mutual” feeling.

Although Trump backed Dolan as his choice for next Catholic leader—in addition to himself—the Cardinal has recently spoken out against the President. “It wasn’t good,” Dolan said of the AI image Trump shared of himself as pope. “Brutta figura," he concluded, dropping an Italian expression used when someone embarrasses themselves.