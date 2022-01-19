Trump’s Favorite ‘Demon Sperm’ Doc Now Suggests Praying the COVID Vax Away
‘NAME OF JESUS’
Stella Immanuel, the eccentric “demon sperm” doctor who was embraced and defended by ex-president Donald Trump for her evidence-free claims about curing COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, is back with another outlandish claim. This time, at a right-wing gathering over the weekend, Immanuel theorized that one can pray away the effects of the COVID-19 vaccination. “Every time we have prayed for people that have taken the vaccine because it is Luciferian,” she said at megachurch pastor Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour stop in Arizona. “And the mention of the name of Jesus, every knee bows.” Immanuel further floated the idea of prayer reversing the effects of a vaccine merely with the utterance of Jesus’ name. “Each time we pray for people that have taken the vax, something, there is a reaction. A needle poke, the hands start shaking, and we cast this stuff out of people,” the Houston-based pediatrician added, while implying that the vaccine is the “devil” which one “must come at” with “the name of Jesus.”