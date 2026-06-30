Trump’s Favorite Paper Turns on Him Over ‘Sleaze’ Scandal

Donald Trump’s favorite newspaper just shredded the president and the first family for cutting sleazy deals off the back of his return to office.

“It was bad when the Bidens did it, and it’s just as bad when the Trumps do it,” The New York Post’s editorial board wrote in a scathing Monday takedown of the grift that has defined the second Trump presidency.

The newspaper’s editorial dives into a Sunday report from The New York Times that Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s sons, Kyle and Brandon, are fixing to profit from a billion-dollar mining deal struck between the U.S. and Kazakhstan.

The Trump family has raked in billions during his second presidency. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“It stinks to high heaven,” the Post wrote. “If a president’s family making bank from obscure resource companies in the former Soviet Union sounds familiar, maybe that’s because Hunter Biden’s lucrative connection to Burisma—a Ukrainian gas company—was a major scandal in the 2020 election and beyond.”

Republicans, and the Trump family in particular, spent years trying to paint Joe Biden as the head of an organized crime group, with his son Hunter as the “bagman” who supposedly cashed in on the family name abroad and kicked a share upstairs to his father.

Republicans have long accused the Biden family of leveraging its influence for financial gain. Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

Investigations by GOP lawmakers in the House failed to find any evidence that the elder Biden profited from his son’s foreign business dealings. Hunter Biden eventually pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on separate gun charges, while the allegations of foreign influence peddling foundered and never made it to court.

Joe Biden pardoned Hunter in December 2024, saying he was worried the incoming Trump administration would try to come after the family again. Republicans have never admitted defeat and have continued to villainize the Bidens as crooks who escaped their day of reckoning.

The Post’s Monday editorial laid out the hypocrisy in black-and-white. “The Lutnick and Trump boys have been sloshing around in the muck since their dads came to power 18 months ago,” the newspaper wrote. “They’ve profited handsomely from cryptocurrency deals while the government their fathers control were setting crypto policy.”

Still, the paper has short-sold the irony. The Trump family’s grift began even before the president retook the White House last January, when an entity linked to the United Arab Emirates purchased a 49 percent stake in World Liberty Financial, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.’s crypto-venture, which it used to route $187 million to Trump-family interests and a further $31 million to entities linked to the president’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

That deal set a template that has since allowed the first family to rake in an estimated $2.3 billion from digital assets alone, according to a Reuters analysis this month. But the money-making bonanza has never been confined to crypto, with the Trumps also cutting fresh real estate deals all over the globe—including in the former Soviet Union.

Beyond the new Kazakhstan deal, Eric Trump unveiled plans this spring for Trump Tower Tbilisi, a 70-story skyscraper that promises to be the tallest building in the capital of the former Soviet Republic of Georgia in Eastern Europe.

The Trumps are charging ahead with plans to build the biggest skyscraper in Tbilisi with a firm tied to Georgia’s sanctioned pro-Putin ruling oligarch. X/Eric Trump

The Daily Beast previously reported that one of the Georgian partners on the project has close ties to the country’s ruling oligarch, pro-Putin billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is under U.S. sanctions for trying to drag Georgia closer to Moscow. The Trump Organization’s U.S. partner in the deal has its own history of shady links to Russia and the Soviet criminal underworld.

The Post rounded off its editorial by warning that Democrats are now pushing hard to probe the Trump family’s business dealings. “If they take the House in the midterms, these hearings are surely coming,” the paper wrote.

“It would behoove the Trump administration, and the nation as a whole, if the president gets ahead of the growing scandal, acts transparently and cleans up the whole mess before it swamps his final two years in office—and defines his legacy,” it added.