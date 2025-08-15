Trump’s Favorite TV Network Caught Using AI Deepfakes of Soldiers

MAGA news network One America News (OAN) was caught using AI deepfakes of women in military fatigues, which it tried to pass off as real images. During a segment on The Matt Gaetz Show, Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson gushed about an increase in female recruits to the armed forces, which she claimed had risen from 16,000 under the Biden administration to 24,000 under Trump. Accompanying her remarks onscreen was a series of images of female soldiers, all of which appeared to be AI-generated and bore small watermarks in the bottom corner of the screen indicating Elon Musk’s Grok AI had generated them. A Pentagon spokesperson told CNN they had not provided the images, and OAN did not respond to requests from the outlet about whether it had generated the pictures or what its AI policy was. Launched in 2013, OAN has become one of the Trump administration’s favored networks despite its small viewership. The network promoted the president’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen. In February, OAN was given a permanent spot in the Pentagon’s press pool along with fellow far-right broadcaster Breitbart at the expense of traditional outlets NBC, The New York Times, and Politico.

. @PressSecDOD "The Army, the Air Force, the Navy, EVERYONE IS HITTING THEIR (RECRUITING) METRICS EARLY!



It is a TESTAMENT to Secretary Hegseth and President Trump's LEADERSHIP!" pic.twitter.com/5YRzHi0FmA — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) August 14, 2025