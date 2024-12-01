Politics

Trump’s FBI Pick Scored Gig After Frontrunner Flunked Job Interview

SECOND PLACE

Trump named Kash Patel as his nominee to lead the FBI—but only after his first pick failed his audition.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Kash Patel.
Rebecca Noble/Getty

Kash Patel may have finally been nominated for the position he craved the most—Federal Bureau of Investigation director. But it’s not like Donald Trump wanted him first.

President-elect Trump said Saturday he would nominate Patel to head the FBI, heralding him as a “brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter” and signaling he would push current FBI Director Christopher Wray out of his 10-year term. But Patel wasn’t Trump’s first choice for the role, according to Axios—he just did a bit better than the other guy.

Trump initially viewed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as the prime candidate for the job, with Patel potentially serving as deputy FBI director. That arrangement would have saved Patel from a grueling Senate confirmation fight, where he would likely face questions on his statements on weaponizing federal law enforcement to target Trump’s political enemies and members of the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Picks Loyalist Kash Patel for Major Shake-Up of FBIFULL MAGA
David Thompson
Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the defense secretary speaks on the day Republican presidential candidae and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, U.S., October 13, 2024.

But Bailey didn’t pass his Mar-a-Lago interview with the president-elect, according to Axios, and Trump elevated Patel as his nominee instead. Bailey “looked the part,” sources told Axios, but “just didn’t have the presence in the room.”

Now, Patel will be tasked with dismantling an agency Trump has long derided. The Patel pick represented a “personal message to the left that was cheering on Jack Smith,” a source told Axios, referencing the special counsel who charged Trump on dozens of federal counts involving his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Patel, a former chief of staff at the Defense Department and a former advisor to the Director of National Intelligence, promised to a podcaster last month he’d “shut down the FBI Hoover Building on day one and reopen the next day as a museum of the Deep State.” He also told Trump loyalist Steve Bannon last year he would “come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.“

“We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly,” he said.

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies

Media Reporter

CorbinBolies

corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us-newsFootball Fan Draws Calls for Lifetime Ban After Committing ‘Disgusting’ Act
Liam Archacki
politicsPete Hegseth’s Mom Said He Abused ‘Many’ Women in Bombshell Email
David Thompson
us-newsMayor Dies in Police Chase Days After Entire Force Resigns
Grace Harrington
politicsThe Secret Behind the Inevitable Rise of ‘Mar-a-Lago’ Face
Emell Derra Adolphus
us-newsJFK Stowaway Detained in Paris After ‘Disruptive Outburst’ on Flight Back to New York
Alex Rees