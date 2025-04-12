Trump’s FEMA Rejects North Carolina’s Hurricane Recovery Funds
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday rejected North Carolina’s request to extend the period in which residents can file for hurricane damage reimbursement. Gov. Josh Stein revealed the news, writing: “I am extremely disappointed and urge the President to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision,” Stein said in a statement. “Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done.” Stein shared with Spectrum News the letter from the agency stating that the 180-day extension request—which a majority of the state’s congressional delegation supported—was “not warranted.” In response to FEMA’s denial, Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, who had joined his colleagues in signing the request and whose district saw some of the worst damage, reacted by stating that the request was “unprecedented,” and that he was “focusing on other ways” to help North Carolinians. During the 2024 campaign, Trump falsely claimed that the Biden administration was diverting FEMA funds to use on undocumented immigrants. He also declined to condemn threats to FEMA workers. Since taking office, Trump has signaled he wants to do away with FEMA entirely.