Trump’s Fetish for Filthy Rich Goons Exposed in Bombshell Report

Donald Trump has turned America’s government into a playground for the ultra-rich.

According to a bombshell report from consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, Trump has packed his administration with more than four times as many officials worth at least $100 million as the previous three presidents combined.

The list does not include Trump himself, whose net worth Forbes estimates at more than $6 billion. Nor does it include Elon Musk, who last year helped Trump establish DOGE to reduce the federal government’s size, scope, and workforce, before leaving the role.

Forbes estimates Musk’s fortune at about $860 billion, making him the world’s wealthiest person.

But even without Trump and Musk, at least 57 Trump officials have fortunes of $100 million or more, including 17 ambassadors and 40 senior officials across the executive branch.

By comparison, President George W. Bush’s administration and President Joe Biden’s each included five members worth at least $100 million. President Barack Obama’s administration included just three, the report states.

Trump previously had the world's richest man, Elon Musk, on his team. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The scale of the wealth is especially striking in Trump’s Cabinet.

Eight of its 23 members qualify, including Treasury Secretary Howard Lutnick and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, both billionaires, who are worth around $7 billion and $3 billion, respectively, according to estimates.

Other Trump officials worth at least $100 million include Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg and Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler, who are also billionaires, as well as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and special envoy Steve Witkoff, both worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Public Citizen’s authors warn that putting so many members of the economic elite in positions of government power could create serious conflicts of interest.

“When the people holding the reins of government are drawn overwhelmingly from the ranks of the ultra-rich, it leads to misplaced incentives and corruption, and begs the question, ‘Whose interests they are truly serving?” said Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen’s co-president.

Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon are two of the billionaires in Trump’s Cabinet. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump, whose White House comeback was fueled in part by middle-income voters attracted by his pledge to lower everyday costs, has nevertheless defended his decision to surround himself with wealthy business figures.

“They have great competence, those people. Incredible competence. Some of the smartest business leaders,” Trump said at a press conference in October 2025 in explaining why he put considerable weight on advice from business executives.

Yet Trump’s confidence in his billionaire advisers has not been matched by an equally stellar economic performance.

GDP grew at just a 1.9 percent annual pace over the six quarters through June, below the 2.4 percent growth recorded during Biden’s final year.

Meanwhile, the United States lost 23,000 jobs last month, Labor Department figures showed.

Wages are also not keeping up with inflation, with consumer prices up 3.5 percent in June from a year earlier, outpacing wage growth of the same 3.5 percent.

That is largely due to Trump’s historically unpopular war with Iran, which he began without congressional authorization and has triggered rises in gas prices from around $3 a gallon before the conflict to more than $4, squeezing household budgets.

The White House has insisted that the price rises are temporary.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the Daily Beast last week: “Just as oil prices plummeted to pre-Operation Epic Fury levels when the Administration’s initial MOU was signed, oil prices—along with overall inflation—will plummet again when President Trump forces a successful resolution with Iran.”

But polling shows that the damage is already done to support for Trump and his party ahead of November’s midterms.