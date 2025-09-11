Trump’s Foreign Leader BFF Found Guilty of Plotting Coup
A majority of Brazil’s Supreme Court has moved to convict Jair Bolsonaro, 70, of plotting a military coup and attempting to abolish Brazil’s democracy. The fallen former president of Brazil and longtime ally of Donald Trump could face up to 43 years in prison, according to The Guardian. The sentence will be determined on Friday, after the remaining judge, Cristiano Zanin, casts his vote, the outlet reports. In 2022, Bolsonaro allegedly planned to stay in office and overturn the election by poisoning left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he unseated Bolsonaro. Then, on Jan. 8, 2023, his supporters stormed the Supreme Court, Congress, and Presidential Palace, causing “damage of an Amazonian scale,” said Judge Luiz Fux. While the alt-right populist has been awaiting his sentence under home arrest, his son, Eduardo, has been lobbying the Trump administration to intervene in the case, per The New York Times. Trump, in turn, has imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazil, reportedly targeting them for political reasons.