Trump’s Former Campaign Manager Sues the Daily Beast

MEDIA LAWSUIT

Chris LaCivita, who was co-manager of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, says he was defamed by reports alleging he made millions from his work.

Chris LaCivita, senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images
