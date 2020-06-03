CHEAT SHEET
James Mattis Blasts Trump for His Response to George Floyd Protests
President Donald Trump’s former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who resigned in 2018 over the commander-in-chief’s policy towards Syria, has rebuked him. In a scathing statement to The Atlantic, Mattis writes in support of protesters demonstrating against police brutality in the wake of the alleged murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Mattis took particular offense at Trump’s “bizarre photo op” at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square, which police cleared by tear gassing protesters as the president walked over. The former cabinet member called it “an abuse of executive authority” and accused the president of a “deliberate effort” to divide citizens rather than unite them.