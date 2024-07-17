Trump’s Former Doc Shares His Analysis of Trump’s Ear

Former President Donald Trump is missing “a little bit” of his ear after the assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump’s former doctor—and Texas Congressman—Ronny Jackson said in an interview on Monday.

The former White House physician, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Texas’ 13th district in 2020, said he dressed the wound and examined it earlier this morning, according to an interview with conservative media personality Benny Johnson.

“I checked his ear out,” Jackson said. “I went up and dressed his ear this morning.”

Jackson was not at the rally in Pennsylvania, but previously said his nephew attended and was grazed by a stray bullet while sitting in the former president’s “friends and family” section.

Few details about Trump’s wounds have been released since the assassination attempt, and Trump’s campaign has not yet disclosed what he was treated for after being rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital.

“He was lucky though,” the Texas representative said. “It was far enough away from his head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet, and it just took the top of his ear off.”

“It was bleeding like crazy—you know the ear is pretty vascular, it bleeds pretty badly,” Jackson added.

Jackson claimed that Trump was saved by moving his head just before the shot was fired. “If he hadn’t have done in that exact millisecond that he started, that bullet would have entered his head,” Jackson said, calling the encounter “divine intervention.”

Jackson, a former rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, previously served as physician to the president for both Trump and former President Barack Obama. Earlier this year, a Pentagon report found that his office “dispensed prescription medications, including controlled substances, to ineligible White House staff.”

Jackson was retroactively demoted to the rank of captain after a Defense Department investigation in 2021 found that he drank on duty and harassed female subordinates.