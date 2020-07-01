Trump’s Former Rally Boss Reassigned After Tulsa Humiliation, Says Report
A key Trump operative who reportedly orchestrated the president’s rallies has been re-assigned—a move which the Trump campaign insisted has nothing to do with the failure of Trump’s Tulsa rally. Michael Glassner has been moved to deal with legal affairs during the homestretch of the campaign, according to CNN. The move came after the June 20 rally which saw Trump speak to rows and rows of empty seats. However, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said: “This is not a reaction to Tulsa. Michael Glassner is moving into the long-term role of navigating the many legal courses we face, including suits against major media outlets, some of which will likely extend beyond the end of the campaign…He is one of the founding members of Team Trump and his dedication to the success of the President is unmatched.” Tulsa was Trump’s first rally in three months, and its failure appears to have prompted a re-assessment of the Trump campaign’s desire to get back on the road, with the cancellation of a rally in Alabama next weekend due to the coronavirus.