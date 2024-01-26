Trump’s Furious Reaction to E. Jean Carroll Verdict: ‘THIS IS NOT AMERICA’

Just minutes after being ordered by a jury to cough up $83.3 million to pay his rape accuser on Friday, Donald Trump threw a tantrum on social media blaming President Joe Biden for the verdict.

“Absolutely ridiculous!” he wrote on Truth Social. “I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

The former president made no mention whatsoever in that statement of E. Jean Carroll. Yet in a sign that he apparently has not learned his lesson from the massive monetary judgment against him for defamation, he mocked Carroll in a separate statement on Telegram.

“We asked for one Trial, on the E. Jean Carroll False Accusation Case, but the Judge wouldn’t give it to us, he made us have two Trials on the same Hoax, and then, on the second Trial, they were allowed to use whatever information they wanted from the first, but we weren’t allowed to use anything!” he complained.

“Our Legal System is in shambles! This is another Biden Demanded Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, funded and managed by Radical Left Democrats,” he said.

The presumed GOP frontrunner then vowed that “in the end, we will win it all, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Earlier in the day, he stormed out of the court room during closing arguments.